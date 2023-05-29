Jake Roberts Doesn’t Think Wrestlemania Loss Hurt Cody Rhodes

In an interview with Fightful, Jake Roberts spoke about Cody Rhodes losing to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania and said he doesn’t think it hurt him.

He said: “Well, knowing Vince McMahon, I could have told you that’s what would happen. Because everybody just knew Cody [Rhodes] was going to take it [get the victory], and if everybody’s calling for it. Vince is going to do quite the opposite, you know? He doesn’t want anyone calling his shit. So, as far as business-wise, it did disappoint a lot of people. I don’t think it hurt Cody. But, I mean, my god, they threw everything but the kitchen sink at him. But, at some point soon, they would give the title to him.“