Jake Roberts Weighs In On ECW’s Product, Says Paul Heyman Wanted To Manage Him In WCW

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his thoughts on the ECW product, his interactions with Paul Heyman and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his time in ECW and working with Paul Heyman: “You know, I was only there for two instances, and each time was just for a few hours. So as far as a lot going on there, there wasn’t much going on there. I spent more time with Paul Heyman at WCW. And Paul and I talked extensively about him managing me. So that was something that was tossed around quite a bit between us. And then I left.”

On the ECW product: “I thought it was a bit much, you know. Come on. Yeah, it was definitely a bit much. Princess Kimona Wanalaya, I thought that was a good one. Blue Meanie…great guy, great guy!”

On Tommy Dreamer: “Oh, he’s a great worker. Great worker. Hell, I DDT’d him one night [that he worked there].”