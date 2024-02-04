Jake Roberts Details His First Experience With Andre the Giant

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about being around Ron Simmons, Andre The Giant, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Ron Simmons: “It was a good time. Oh, yeah. I used to drive him nuts, man. We’d go someplace in Florida, and I’d be doing the tomahawk chop, you know. And that’s a heat getter there, brother. Because not all Florida likes tomahawk. I remember specifically do it to him in Jacksonville which is a big, big University of Florida town. And I started doing the tomahawk chop and he’s like, ‘Man, cut that s**t out, they’ll get pissed off!’ It’s snug [working in the ring]. It wasn’t over the top or something. It was solid, it was good. I had no problem at all working with Ron. I loved it.”

On his first experience with Andre The Giant: “They gave me the job of driving him around. And they gave me a van to drive that had a big bean bag chair in the back of it. That’s where Andre’d sit. So after the show, I said, ‘You need anything?’ ‘Beer!’ Okay. So I went to a convenience store, and I said ‘What do you want?’ He goes, ‘Two cases.’ I said, ‘Wait a minute, Andre. It’s only 90 miles to the hotel.’ ‘Two cases!’ ‘Okay.’ So I got him two cases, I got myself a six-pack. I started driving, well after a couple of beers, I had to piss, man… but what really pissed me off was I had to clean out the van, and every damn beer was done. He drank 48 beers in eight miles. But that’s not what really pissed me off. What pissed me off, was he never got out to piss.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.