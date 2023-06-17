Jake Roberts Recalls Funny Paul Bearer Story, Playing a Rib On DDP At AAA Show

Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his DDP Snake Pit podcast. During it, he recalled a story where he told a funny story about Paul Bearer while on the road at a hotel and a rib he played on DDP. You can check out some highlights below:

On his Paul Bearer story: “I got one for you. We were in The Poconos and it’s winter time. There’s snow everywhere and everything and we go up there, and we’re doing a wrestling show at this big ass hotel that had all these honeymoon suites in it. And they gave each one of the wrestlers a honeymoon suite. So I go to breakfast the next morning and Paul Bearer comes in. ‘Jake, may I sit with you?’ ‘Sure.’ ‘Ohh what a horrible night.’ ‘Like what’s wrong man?’ ‘Ohh, my wife. Oh my God. I don’t know what I’m gonna do.’ ‘The f**k man, you’re breaking up, what?’ ‘It’s worse than that, Jake.’ ‘Did she die?’ He’s like, ‘No, God no, it might actually help.’ Hell, I’m like, ‘F**k man, what’s going on?’ He’s like, ‘Last night, I went to that lovely room. I took a sauna and steam and got into the heart-shaped bathtub. Drink some champagne. And then I kicked back on that big heart-shaped bed and I look up at the f**king mirror on the ceiling and I look at my body and my gross f**king shapes. Couldn’t find my dick and I thought to myself, what fucking woman would f**k that? Jake, I’m married to a sick b**ch.’”

On a rib he played on DDP at a AAA event: “I had a great time during the match. Diamond Dallas Page was my second. And I told him to wear his fur coat, which got pelted with everything you can think of, man. They threw picante sauce on him, they threw beer on him, they threw nacho cheese sauce on him. They battered him, they threw f**king batteries at him. He took a f**king beating, man. I mean, a real f**king beating. Then we had to fight our way out of the ring to the dressing room.

“[We get back to the dressing room], and he’s like, ‘God damn man, what the f**k happened out there?’ ‘Nothing f**king happened. And you know why it happened? Pena, where are you?’ And I started screaming at Pena, you know, for not having security for us. And he’s like, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry.’ And I f**king picked up a chair, I threw it and I said, ‘Dallas, take that f**king coat off and come with me.’ [He said], ‘Where are you going?’ ‘Back out to the ring!’ Well, everybody’d thrown all their s**t so they didn’t have anything to throw now. So we just walked to the f**king ring, got back in the ring, beat the sh** out of him again, f**king slammed him and f**king walked back to the locker room.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.