Jake Roberts on Helping Lance Archer With His Interviews in AEW
September 15, 2024 | Posted by
– During a recent interview for Rewind Recap Live, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed working with Lance Archer in AEW and mainly trying to help the wrestler with his promos. Roberts said on Lance Archer (via Fightful), “Hopefully, I’ve helped him on his interviews. That’s what I tried to do. So I would like to think I touched some good spots there.”
Lance Archer last wrestled on the September 6 edition of AEW Collision, facing Mark Briscoe in a losing effort.
