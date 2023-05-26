Jake Roberts Hopes Cody Rhodes Becomes a Long-Term WWE Champion

Jake Roberts is hopeful that Cody Rhodes can make it to the top of WWE and hold the title for a long time. Rhodes’ title aspirations were sidelined at WrestleMania 39 when he lost to Roman Reigns, and Roberts weighed in on Rhodes’ current run on The Snake Pit.

“I wish the best for him. I really do,” Roberts said (per Wrestling Inc). “I hope he goes all the way. I hope he becomes a champion and holds the title for a long period of time. It’s just a question of what the folks up there want.”

Rhodes is currently embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar and will face The Beast on Saturday at Night of Champions. He defeated Lesnar at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.