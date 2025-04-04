Jake Roberts Reveals How Much Money He Made For WrestleMania 6

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with Ted Dibiase at WrestleMania 6, how much he got paid for the bout, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Ted DiBiase at WrestleMania 6: “You do it for entertainment purposes, you know? For yourself and for the crowd. But it’d be nice to get that big payday. Here it is, WrestleMania and this angle between DiBiase and I was one of the hottest things going. But it didn’t get paid like that. If my memory is good, I think I got 25 [grand] for that.”

On selling Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6: “It’s real easy, man. It’s really easy. People were getting tired of Hogan. They were getting tired. They wanted something fresh. And who better than Warrior?”

On whether he would’ve made Warrior WWE Champion: “Well, I think they had to. But they also had time. And they also had a ring set up in Stamford, Connecticut for those two guys to get in it and choreograph a match. And they spent many days there doing that, many days. But I will say this, I was really impressed with the work that Hogan did with Warrior. It was a fantastic match.”

