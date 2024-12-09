Jake Roberts Reveals How Often He’s Been Bitten By Snakes

Jake Roberts has dealt with snakes throughout his career, and he recently revealed how often he’s been bitten. Roberts famously is not a fan of his nicknamesake and he spoke about his fear of snakes in his interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his dislike of snakes: “I don’t like snakes at all. They scare the piss out of me, and you never get used to getting bit. You know, if I shoved a cockroach in your ear, that would mess with your head, yeah, yeah, especially your ear.”

On why he chose snakes as his gimmick: “Your parents tell you from the get-go, keep away snakes. And that’s ingrained in you. It’s sort of something that is taught to us from the very beginning, and kids dig it because mom and dad can’t stand it.”

On how many times he’s been bitten: “15-20. Yeah, some of them are pretty nasty. I got one on the inside of my arm here it was 30 — it was a big reticulated python, he tore the hell out of my arm.”