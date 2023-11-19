Jake Roberts On the Importance Of TV Titles, Recalls Working the Omni Coliseum

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the importance of the television title in wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the importance of a TV Title: “I agree because we [him and Ronnie Garvin] just went out there, and we just went for it and went around and around, and hell, 15 minutes was nothing. That’s a title — you know, it’s a shame they don’t use that today. They could certainly use it. They got enough other stuff that they’re doing. But TV titles could be a lot of fun, especially with that 15-minute time limit.”

On the Omni Coliseum being the MSG of the south: “It was good to be there. By the time we got to the Omni, the Omni had seen a lot of s**t. Like Buzz Sawyer and Tommy Rich, and some of their antics kind of went a bit too far.”

