Jake Roberts On His Issue With Celebrities Going Into WWE Hall Of Fame

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the WWE Hall of Fame, celebrities going in and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On celebrities going into the WWE Hall of Fame: “Can’t the wrestlers have one thing? I mean, we don’t get the money. We do — come on. That’s what gets me. They’ll pay one of these wankers $25,000 or 50,000 to go in. Well, what about me?”

On Mr. T being in the Hall of Fame: “Him in the Hall of Fame, though? He gets in for one or two matches. Whatever. This is for guys that have gone out there and put the work in. That aren’t even involved in the f**king business getting in.”

On whether he’s okay with Andy Kaufman in the Hall of Fame: “F**k no.”

