Jake Roberts Is Jealous Of Sting’s Retirement, Praises Darby Allin’s Risk-Taking

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks in Tornado Tag Team Match, serving as Sting’s retirement match, took place in the main event spot of the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view event with the babyfaces retaining the AEW Tag Team Titles. You can check out some highlights below:

On Sting’s retirement match: “I’m jealous of the way he got to ride off. What a send off man, the only thing missing was a ticker tape parade. But they were pretty close to that at the end. You know, it was something to see, something to be a part of. I’m glad I was there as it was great seeing some of the old timers, you know, like [Ricky] Steamboat and a few others. And DDP was there. So it was good. It was really really good. The only thing that kind of cast a shadow on is you know, we lost a couple of guys.”

On Darby Allin’s ladder bump through glass: “He goes above and beyond, man. He’s that close to being suicidal, man. I don’t know what the f**k is going on. You know, that’s how he lives. He’s getting the most out of it, I’ll tell him that for sure. Nobody can poke a hole in his s**t.”

