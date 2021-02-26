Jake Roberts, Jim Duggan, More Announced For Wrestlecon 2021

As previously reported, Wrestlecon 2021 will take place April 8-11 in Tampa. There have already been several big names announced for the event, including Lex Luger, Ted DiBiase, Ron Simmons, Sgt. Slaughter, and others. Wrestlecon has now announced several other stars that will be joining the event.

Jake Roberts, Jim Duggan, Victoria, and Matt Taven are the newest additions to the festivities, and Wrestlecon has offered an update on the ticket information for those interested in attended the event.

While the original plan was that tickets would go on sell today, tickets won’t be available until next week as those in charge had to finalize some of the details on the event.

You can find hotel information and details on the COVID-19 safety protocols at this link.