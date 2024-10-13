Jake Roberts Recalls Joining Florida Championship Wrestling, Decision To Turn Heel

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his decision to become a heel in Florida Championship Wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his decision to become a heel in Florida Championship Wrestling: “Just broken promises, man. Broken promises and the opportunity to go to Florida and try something new. You know, I’d never worked heel at the time. And going to Florida and being tagged up with Kevin Sullivan, I was definitely going to be a heel.”

On the opportunity: “Absolutely, 100%. I was excited, man, I was really excited.”

On why he went to FCW: “Well, to be around Dusty [Rhodes], because I knew I could learn more there. And the opportunity to be heel, you know? And being promised the top spot.”

On how he ended up there: “I just picked up the phone and called [Dusty].”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.