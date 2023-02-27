Jake Roberts Bemoans Lack Of Character In Current Wrestling, Hopes To Improve AEW

In a recent interview with WrestleRant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts shared his primary criticism of the current wrestling industry status (via Fightful). He decried the rushed nature of production and the focus of wrestling promotions on individual matches at the expense of character and storyline development. In his new Special Advisor role at AEW, Roberts stated he hopes he can help his current promotion improve in those areas. You can find a highlight and watch the complete interview below.

On the main problem with the wrestling industry today: “You know, everything they’re doing now is rushed so much. They’re not taking the time to develop characters. They’ve got a lot of great athletes going out there flying through the air and doing inconceivable things to their bodies. At the end of the night, nothing sticks. What was that? What are they gonna do next? It’s because there is not a character involved and I’d like to see them start working on their characters. Of course, they’ll do that with interviews, that’ll help a lot, and hopefully I’ll be able to help some of those guys do better interviews. That’s my new job in AEW and hopefully I’ll do a good job of it. But, the product is still needed, it’s still wanted, but it gets frustrating when you see the same mistakes going on and on. Sometimes I’m like, if I had some teeth to pull out I would but these are connected.”