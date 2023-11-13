wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Laments The DDT’s Place As A Commonplace Wrestling Move
November 13, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo (via Fightful), Jake Roberts spoke out against the widespread use of his former finisher, the DDT, which is said is now a commonplace move. However, he did note it has one benefit.
He said: “It doesn’t please me. I think it’s a waste of a great move. But there’s a lot of great moves that are being wasted today. Not just the DDT. But having said that, I hope to hell they keep using it because every time they use it, it just brings my name back into the situation. That’s a good thing, in the days of everything online, and you get your name said. That’s all you need.“
