AEW News: Jake Roberts Hypes Lance Archer in Dynamite Promo, Video Package For Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager

April 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Jake Roberts

– AEW has posted video of Jake Roberts’ promo that opened AEW Dynamite online. You can see video below of Roberts talking about Lance Archer’s participation in the TNT Championship Tournament, hyping up his client:

– The company also posted a video package hyping Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship defense against Jake Hager:

