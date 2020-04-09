wrestling / News
AEW News: Jake Roberts Hypes Lance Archer in Dynamite Promo, Video Package For Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager
– AEW has posted video of Jake Roberts’ promo that opened AEW Dynamite online. You can see video below of Roberts talking about Lance Archer’s participation in the TNT Championship Tournament, hyping up his client:
– The company also posted a video package hyping Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship defense against Jake Hager:
