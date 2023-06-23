Jake Roberts Says He’d Love to Book AEW: ‘Just Give Me 15 Minutes A Show’

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the Road Warriors and more. During it, the AEW manager expressed interest in booking for All Elite Wrestling. He was brought in a few years ago to be the manager of Lance Archer, although Archer hasn’t been used as frequently on AEW television in recent memory as he once was. Thus, Roberts isn’t used as often.

“Absolutely. I would love the opportunity. Just give me fifteen minutes a show. A lot of booking (with AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, and now AEW Collision). Let me put something together. I know that I can help. I’m begging for that job.”

