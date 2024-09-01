Jake Roberts Says He Always Knew Mick Foley Would Be Something Special

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Mick Foley and his portrayal of the Mankind character. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Mankind character: “I love the character, man. I thought it was awesome. Really good. I thought he played it well.”

On whether he thought Mick Foley was going to be special while in WCW: “Oh yeah, I knew right away. I met him in WCW, [I knew] he’s going to be something special.”

On Foley’s wild in-ring style and the portrayal of Mankind’s character: “It was just his being, man. I mean, just the way he carried himself, his look. He has a dirty, nasty look and [is] kind of scary.”

