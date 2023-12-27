Jake Roberts Reflects On Mid-South Departure, His Progression At The Time

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about leaving Mid-South Wrestling while working for Bill Watts to go for Mid-Atlantic Wrestling while working for Jim Crockett Jr in 1981. You can check out some highlights below:

On why he left Mid-South Wrestling: “Well, Bill Watts asked us to. He was fed up with us, he had had enough. I don’t understand it. I never did understand it. I was hot at the time. And he just said, ‘it’s time for you to move on.’”

On being disappointed by the move: “I was very disappointed by the move because I thought we had a good thing going. I thought I was learning a lot, and I was able to wrestle with anybody, you know, whether it be Len Denton or Ernie Ladd or anybody. It didn’t matter.”

On whether Watts relationship was okay when he left: “No. We left on a handshake there, too.”

On his work in 1981: “Yeah, I was cooking on all eight cylinders. I had more developing to do, but it was more in the character end of it, not the physical end of it in the ring. In the ring, I was ready. But character-wise, I needed more polish.”

