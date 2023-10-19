wrestling / News
Jake Roberts On Why He Has Mixed Emotions About Celebrities In Wrestling
On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about celebrity involvement in wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On whether he got to work with Abdullah the Butcher: “No, I’m very fortunate. He is a strange one, my friend.”
On the Hulk Hogan vs. The Giant monster truck battle: “I would have truly been ashamed of doing this stuff. I don’t know how Hogan took more than one [finisher from the Yeti].”
On celebrity involvement in wrestling: “It’s entertainment, but I just have mixed emotions about it. I really do, you know, and I think that you can sell their s**t, but you can’t sell it all the way. You’ve got to come out on top somehow. At least straighten your f**king hair up. Don’t lay completely flat. You know, I don’t — I wouldn’t mind taking a shot from a celebrity and going down, but for the celebrity to cover me one, two, three, I’d probably have a problem with it.”
