Jake Roberts Names The Greatest Promoter Of All-Time

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Paul Boesch being the greatest promoter of all-time after a successful booking career in Houston. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he viewed Dusty Rhodes as one of the boys or more of a political figure in Florida: “Dusty knew how to book Dusty, you know? And he’s a great talent. I mean, thank God he wasn’t a piece of s**t, did not know what he was doing. He knew what he’s doing, man. And he could work with just about anybody if he wanted to, and make money. I always found it easy to work with. No issues here, but you know, maybe I wasn’t in a position to cause issues.”

On Rhodes starting his own promotion in Florida: “I think it was bad timing. It just wasn’t ready for it. You know, Florida had been twisted upside down and rung wet, man, by then. Once Florida Championship Wrestling went down, it went down hard, man. You know, and they took all the TVs off of it, and that experience was gone. And you got to have television, man.”

On Paul Boesch: “The greatest promoter, man, that ever came along. He was so good to people, man. He treated you fairly, he treated you like a man. You felt like you were doing something when you were working for him, it was special. His manner and the way he treated you, he put out the utmost respect for the athletes. And he was very gracious when it comes to payoffs, too.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.