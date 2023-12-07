Jake Roberts On Why He’s Not Shocked CM Punk Returned to WWE

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about CM Punk returning to WWE at Survivor Series following his AEW exit and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On CM Punk’s WWE return: “Not shocked. Not shocked at all. Never say never in wrestling. As soon as you say no, it’s going to happen. You know, it’s all about money, man. If they think they can make a buck with you, they’re going to bring you in.”

On Punk the person: “I haven’t been around him enough to judge him either way. I may have said 20 words to him, that’s it. He had his own dressing room, so I never saw him because he just stayed there.”

On Punk’s in-ring work: “It’s very good, but he gets it done, and it is old school. So tell me, old school doesn’t work.”

