– During the latest edition of The Snake Pit, Jake Roberts discussed his 2014 WWE Hall of Fame induction, being inducted by DDP, and going in the same year as late WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall (aka Razor Ramon). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Jake Roberts on being inducted the same year as Scott Hall: “Dreams do come true. To be honored with Scott, you couldn’t get no better, you know? We had, we had a great group going in.”

Roberts on finding out DDP would induct him into the Hall of Fame: “It’s like, ‘This is what was supposed to happen to you Jake years ago. We’re going to put it back together.’ You couldn’t have written a better script. No way. Hollywood couldn’t have written a better script of putting it together and having it happen with my sobriety, Scott’s sobriety at the time.”

Scott Hall sadly passed away in March 2022 at 63 years old.