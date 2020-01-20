Jake Roberts On His Problem With Modern Wrestling Promos

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Jake Roberts spoke about modern wrestling promos and the big issue he has with a lot of them. Here are highlights:

On his problem with modern promos: “It’s better than what we have been getting. I’m excited a little bit about it but there’s just a few things I can’t stand. One of those is the invisible wall during these talk fests. If you’re really thinking about all of that with a guy that’s in the ring with you – I guess guys are stuck between an invisible wall and you can’t get to the guy. I guess that’s the business now and in my day you wouldn’t have two guys in the ring with mics. It just wouldn’t happen. If it was the real world, are you gonna sit and talk about this BS or are you gonna whoop his ass?”

On possibly teaching wrestlers: “I’ve pretty much done everything I tried to do and I can say that now that I’ve gotten sober. My ring work was damn good and not many people could touch it. What’s to say I can’t teach somebody? I’ve taught a lot of people whether it was Steve Austin or Diamond Dallas Page or the Road Warriors. I taught them well evidently and then to get kudos from Undertaker on his thing with Steve Austin was cool.”

On those who don’t help other talent: “To me, I would fire that jerk. We should all pull together. You should do anything to make the product better. If that means helping a guy who can’t tie his boots then go over and tie his freaking boots and teach him how. It really pisses me off when I see guys taking short cuts in the ring and I tell them about it.”

On appearing for AEW, how WWE reacted: “I hang out with DDP a lot and he just thought it was a good thing. They were trying to get different faces to stick on their show and it doesn’t hurt to bring out somebody that means something. Evidently, I still make people stand up and notice and now people are expecting me to do something else. Well, guess what folks? I ain’t moving until they call me so they need to call me. I would love to do something else and help AEW with their product as I know that I can. I never heard from them [WWE] but sometimes you piss em off and you don’t hear about it. But why wouldn’t I do it? They asked me to. If you wanna keep me from doing that, then have something for me to do. I would love to go down and talk to those kids. Maybe they’ll hear this interview and call me about it.”

On his attitude in the past: “I would tell people to shut the F up and tell them they don’t know what they’re talking about, especially TV people. Vince would tell me, ‘Jake, your perception is that the TV people are complete idiots.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s your point, Vince?’ That’s the way I felt. How can these people tell me how to wrestle? I won’t tell them how to do their TV job. They had an opinion and we were supposed to shrink down and listen to them and I had a hard time doing that.”