Jake Roberts on How Andre the Giant Tore His Pectoral & Put Him to Sleep

– During a recent edition of the DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed some of the worst injuries he ever suffered in the ring, including a torn pectoral with Andre the Giant. According to Roberts, he passed out from the pain and he woke up and Andre was singing a lullaby to him. After Roberts woke up, they were able to finish the match, and Roberts said they wrestled again later that night. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on suffering a ripped pectoral from Andre the Giant: “I remember going down and I thought I broke my shoulder. I’m just holding my shoulder and I’m wiggling my fingers, you know, trying to get the feeling back in them; and Andre reached down, and grabbed me by the hand and jerked me to my feet, which stretched that back out again. At which point, I decide I’m going to sleep. I passed out from the pain and when I woke up, Andre’s got me in a bearhug and he’s singing to me.”

On how Vader once broke his sternum: “He crushed me in the corner and broke my sternum. A broken sternum is real painful because it takes a long time to heal; and if you sneeze or cough, you want to rip your eyeballs out. It hurts so bad.”