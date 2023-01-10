Jake Roberts on Scary Experience Involving a Stalker

– During The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed his worst experience with a stalker. It was a person who resembled him and even did personal signings while fraudulently assuming his identity. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on the worst experience he had with a stalker: “The weirdest and worst… There was a guy that looked something like me and he was following me around the country. And he must have had an incredible booking agent or whatever because this guy was doing personal appearances as well.”

On how the stalker drugged and robbed a woman he married while pretending to be Roberts: “She was connected to the mafia. They called WWF telling me that I was a marked man. They were going to f**king kill me.”

According to Roberts, the stalker was eventually caught after attempting to assault a masseuse and going to a bar afterwards. He was later sent to jail.