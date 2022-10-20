– During the latest edition of DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts expressed how he thinks wrestlers driving on the road together to talk about their matchups is something that’s missing in the business today. He also discussed how he’d sit and discuss his matchups with The Undertaker and Paul Bearer with them on the road. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on wrestlers traveling on the road together to talk about their matchups: “When you’re in the car for say four hours … the smart thing to do is to talk about your match. Now you’ve got three other guys here giving their opinions and you pick things out of what they’re saying, ‘Oh yeah, that would work there, oh that could make that better,’ so you’re getting four minds instead of one. Occasionally, there’d be an argument, and on occasion, some guys got outside the car and fought over what they thought.”

On what he would talk about with Paul Bearer and The Undertaker: “Percy [Paul Bearer] at times would say, ‘Jake, what do you think about this.’ He wasn’t asking for himself, he was asking for Mark, which kept Mark from feeling like a mark, cos he was such a colossal-sized guy anyway … He always took his gimmick seriously and I give him that, because it was tremendously hard to work that gimmick, you’d think it’d be easy but it wasn’t, to do it right.” That is why Roberts hit him with two DDT’s and delayed the cover during their WrestleMania 8 encounter, as he explained, “that was me taking care of the DDT, it was also me taking care of him.”