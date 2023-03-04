Jake Roberts on Vince McMahon Being a Heel, His Infamous ‘Club’

– During a recent edition of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed Vince McMahon and if he could see McMahon becoming a top heel in wrestling as far back as 1987. He also discussed his thoughts on the old Vince McMahon Kiss My *** Club.

Speaking on McMahon becoming a top heel, Roberts stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Absolutely. Why couldn’t he make himself a top heel? He’s got his hand on the business. Everybody has to do whatever he says, whether it’s kissing somebody’s ass or … nevermind.” Roberts added on the previous “Kiss My *** Club,” “That was about as low as you could get.”

Roberts stated whatever payoffs were made for the club were “not enough to do that, brother.”