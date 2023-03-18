Jake Roberts on Why He Thinks The Elite Are Better Than The Bloodline

– During a recent edition of Cafe de Rene, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts had high praise for The Elite and why he likes their work. When asked which stable he thought was better between The Bloodline and The Elite, he stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Kenny and The Bucks without a doubt. I think Kenny is f****** unbelievable. He is f****** spot on. I don’t like a lot of stuff The Young Bucks do, but, brother, they’re doing it and getting away with it. So, I mean, it’s like, ‘I thought this was a tag match?’ F***, they’re in a ring together for f****** three minutes … All respect and love I give them.”