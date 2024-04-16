Jake Roberts Recalls WrestleMania 2’s Production Levels, Changing His Style In WWE

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the production of WWE WrestleMania 2, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the payoffs being different with WWE shows with Hulk Hogan: “Yeah, I’ve seen the payoffs and how different they were. And you know what’s so amazing about it is, I’d be on sell-out crowds. You could be the same town and sell out the same numbers as Hogan did when he was there, but your money would still be short. I have no idea why. But that’s one thing we’d do. [Hogan was making] a lot f**king more than we were.”

On making changes to his style when he joined WWE: “Just to be more vicious. You know, it wasn’t a mental game that you can play. If you went out and played the mental game, they wouldn’t get it. And they kind of leave you holding the bag. You had to be more vicious, and more on top of the guy. So, that’s not a problem. I could do that.”

On the production of WrestleMania 2 compared to other bigger shows he had to work before: “Oh my god, completely over the top, man. It was unbelievable. It really was. People had no idea the trucks, how many workers come in there, how many technicians are there? I mean, it’s not just four or five people. We’re talking 50 to 100 people there just trying to wire this thing up right? It’s unbelievable man how they do it. I mean, there’ll be tons of wires on the floor, and every one of them means something. Every one of them means something. But as far as production stuff goes, it was just crazy over the top. I remember the catering was just unbelievable. You just go in there and look and like, ‘Holy crap. This is like eating at the Waldorf Astoria or something,’ you know? They had everything in the world there.”

