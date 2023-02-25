Jake Roberts Is Proud Of His Biography: WWE Legends Special, Says It Tells The Whole Story

Jake Roberts it the focus of a Biography: WWE Legends special this week, and he’s proud of how honest it is. The WWE Hall of Famer has a famously troubled history and speaking with The Ringer, he talked about how the upcoming special is entirely honest about it. You can check out some highlights below:

On being proud of how honest the documentary was: “Doing this thing and having it come out so well, I think that I’ve finally had the one happen that really tells the whole story. It’s not pretty. It’s got some rough, nasty edges to taste, but it was life and it was the truth. I didn’t candy coat anything. I’m sick and tired of seeing these docs where these guys go out and put on and never have a f**king problem and never did things. Are you f**king kidding me? I was there. I watched your dumb ass!”

On maintaining his sobriety: “It’s real simple. I became a man. Each day that I stay sober is another victory for me. Believe me when I say there ain’t no way in hell I’m picking up again. I enjoy who I am today. I like waking up and looking in the mirror and saying, ‘Hey, dude, you’re a bad son of a bitch, man, come on, let’s kick some more ass.’ And I like being able to pick up the phone and not worry about what’s going to be said on the other end. ‘Like, Jake, you f**ked up last night. What the f**k are you doing?’

“Man, I’m glad that s**t is over. Are you kidding me? I’m glad that I could remember what I did yesterday. I may not remember what I had for breakfast, but I know that I ate. It was all good. So where I’m at today, man, I’m walking tall and kicking ass and taking names.”