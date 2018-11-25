Jake Roberts Reacts to David Arquette’s Deathmatch: ‘Get a Day Job’

– Jake Roberts reacted to David Arquette’s deathmatch against Nick Gage during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Arquette returning to the ring: “140 pounds… He’s got diva size now…It just goes to show you what happens though. It’s a lust that you get for it – wrestling, man. I hated wrestling growing up. Hated it because my dad did it and he was never home and I blamed wrestling for him never being home.”

On Arquette’s leaving the ring injured: “You could tell he’s pissed because it didn’t go the way he wanted it to…Somebody f**ed him somewhere in there and he got f**ed. ‘Cause you see him going for the guy, and the guy just took him over and got back on him? He wasn’t expecting that. He thought he was going up. Then you see him get up and just storm out the f—ing ring. Why didn’t you stay and kick his f—ing a**? He just gets up and [says], ‘F**k it. I’m going home.'”

On his advice for Arquette: “David, get a day job.”