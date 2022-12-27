Jake Roberts Recalls Backstage Locker Room Incident With Antonio Inoki

– On the latest edition of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed not being invited back to work in Japan after chasing around the late Antonio Inoki around in a locker room in Tokyo with a live snake [the reptilian variety]. Roberts said he also threw the snake at Inoki. Below are some highlights:

Roberts on his incident with Antonio Inoki: “I ran [Antonio Inoki] out of the locker room with a snake in Tokyo. I chased him in the locker room. When I came in, he told me to get out, and I’m like ‘F**k you, I’m not getting out.'”

On not being invited back to after it happened: “It landed on Inoki, and he sprinted out of the locker room. Come to think about it, I haven’t been invited back since. … I’m bad about burning bridges, man. I don’t burn them, I nuke them.”

The Japanese wrestling legend, icon, and fellow WWE Hall of Famer passed away earlier in September. He was 79 years old.