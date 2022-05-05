Jake Roberts Recalls His Battles With Ronnie Garvin: ‘That Was a Damn Fight’

Jake Roberts recently looked back on his legendary battles with Ronnie Garvin in the 1980s, recalling an odd (to say the least) part of the feud that sticks in his memory. Roberts appeared on today’s Busted Open Radio and he talked about their rivalry in the mid-1980s over the NWA National Television Championship, which they traded back and forth a couple of times before Roberts went to WWE.

“That was a damn fight,” Roberts said (per Fightful). “I’ve been in street fights where I would have given up a long time ago with Ronnie because he would light me up. I’ll tell you something weird that would happen with Ronnie, I used to be beating the snot out of him and I’d look down and think, ‘He’s not getting back up.’ I’d pound him a couple more times and I’d look and I was waiting for him to get up and make the comeback. I know he’s going to do it sooner or later because he’s a real man.”

Things began to get weird here, as he continued, “You might think you have Ronnie Garcia whipped, but you don’t. He had a tell, like in Poker. He had a tell on him when he was about to get up and make his comeback. You know what the tell was? His nipples would get hard. It’s true. It bugged me for years. I saw him at a Con a couple years ago and I was like, ‘Ronnie, please, you have to answer me one question.’ ‘What do you want to know?’ ‘Why did your nipples get hard before you beat the shit out of me?’ He just looked at me, laughed, and walked off. So, I still don’t know. Sometimes, I wake up in the middle of the night and I’m thinking about Ronnie Garvin and it scares me. Why in the hell did your nipples get hard? I don’t know if I want to know the answer.”