Jake Roberts Recalls Getting Cut In Match & His Boot Filling Up With Blood

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about an incident with Moose Morowski. This is where he was cut by a razor blade and had a big wound in his leg that filled up his boot with blood. You can check out some highlights below:

On an incident with Moose Morowski: “Vancouver made me a main eventer, and I had the pleasure of getting a real lesson from a guy by the name of Moose Morowski. Moose and I wrestled each other quite a bit. I had the pleasure of having my first sell-out in Vancouver. We sold out the PNE Garden, sold it out in a cage match. And I was very fortunate that the Moose was going to Japan, so he didn’t mind putting me overseas. He put me over in a great way, made me look really good. And I was one bloody mess after the match. So I’ll tell you that.

“Moose had taped his blade to arm, his wrist. And somewhere in the match, he went to grab my leg and the blade popped through. And he ripped up my leg, and when he did it just cut me. Cut me about six or seven inches long. And I didn’t know it till my boots started squishing, filling up with blood. I was like, ‘Why the f**k is my boot squshing?’ And I look down and the blood is coming through my laces. Yeah, pretty awesome.”

On not getting stitches: “No, I just wound up pinching it together and putting butterflies on it. I butterflied the s**t out of it.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.