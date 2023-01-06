Jake Roberts Recalls DDP’s Reaction To His WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Jake Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014, and he recently discussed DDP’s reaction to the news he was being inducted. Roberts spoke on the latest episode of his Snake Pit podcast about being contacted for the induction and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being contacted about the Hall of Fame: “Hunter [called and] said, ‘Jake, we’d like to induct you into the Hall of Fame,’ and I’m like, ‘Holy s**t.’ Immediately I knew that I had to tell Dallas and at the time we were still filming everything we did … I walk in and I said, ‘Dude, I’ve got to talk to you. WWE just called me.’ He’s like, ‘What, what for?’ I said, ‘Well, they’re not going to let me go into the Royal Rumble, man.’ He’s like, ‘Oh no, man.’ He knew how bad I wanted that.”

On DDP’s reaction to the news Roberts was being inducted: “I said, ‘Yeah, they told me I couldn’t go into the Royal Rumble, but they will induct me in the Hall of Fame,’ and he’s like, ‘What, what, what? … He lost it, man. He started crying and everything, man. He’s very emotional at times.” DDP wound up getting the nod to induct Roberts at the Hall of Fame ceremony and was able to hold it together long enough to deliver his speech.