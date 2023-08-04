Jake Roberts Recalls Having To Ask The Ultimate Warrior To Work With Him

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about switching to a dark persona for a feud with then-WWE Champion The Ultimate Warrior, being pitched on the feud, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On if his change to a darker persona was intentional: “No, it was just where I went. I realized I had to be meaner, bigger, badder.”

On being pitched the feud with The Ultimate Warrior: “Oh my God man, that brings back a bad memory. We were in Orlando wrestling. And Blackjack Lanza came to me and said, ‘Vince is on the phone. You need to talk to him.’ And I thought to myself, ‘Oh my God, what have I done’? So I went to the phone and Vince was on the line, and he said, ‘Okay.’ He said, ‘We want you to work with Warrior.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s fine with me. You know, I’m ready.’ And, he says, ‘Well, before you work with Warrior, you gotta go to his locker room and ask him if it’s okay, if he’ll work with you.’ I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me? I’ve gotta go ask him to work with me?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, that’s what you gotta do.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ It was so humiliating.

“So I went and knocked on the door, and he yelled at me, ‘Come in!’ And I went in, and I said, ‘Ah, listen. I just talked to Vince. He’s talking about you, and I am doing something together.’ And he is like, ‘Okay! Here the way it goes. I don’t give a f**k about you. I don’t give a f**k about anything. Just show up and be on time. Don’t f**k up anything. I don’t care about you or your family, you or your problems. I don’t want to hear about any of that s**t. Just be there.’ And I was like, ‘Well, f**k yeah. Okay. Are you serious?’ Yeah it was — it sucked. I gotta bite my lip, man.”

