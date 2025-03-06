– During a Q&A session at Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recalled an incident involving a dancer at a gentlemen’s club and his snake, Damien. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“He [Damien] made an appearance one night at a…establishment that had dancing in it. They said it was a gentleman’s club, [but] there were no gentlemen in there. But one of the dancers decided she wanted to dance with Damian. And I told her, I said ‘He’s not happy. He’s a little frisky right now.’ She told me ‘I’m afraid of that.’ So I gave him to her, and she’s dancing with it, and she’s going around the pole. And the snake leaned back and launched. He connected with her breast. Now she’s screaming going around the pole, running in place. And I was laughing my ass off.”