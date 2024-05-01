Jake Roberts Recalls Roddy Piper Pulling A Gun On Him Over a Snake

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Roddy Piper pulling a gun on him after playing a rib on him, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On wrestlers carrying a weapon while they traveled: “[Roddy] Piper, for sure. I can’t think of anybody else right off the bat. I mean, I just don’t think about things like that. Pretty sure Ole [Anderson] did. There are others.”

On instances of wrestlers using a weapon: “Just Piper… I had pulled a snake out on him. And he got to his briefcase and pulled that pistol out, had it in my face. And he was shaking like a leaf, he was not bulls**tting. This was in Mid-Atlantic. I’d gotten ahold of that snake… I can’t remember who set me up for that rib. Oh, somebody set me up to put the snake on Piper. They urged me to do it, and they would help me set him up where he’d have his back to me, you know?”

