Jake Roberts Reportedly Dealing With Undisclosed Health Issues

September 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Jake Roberts

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jake Roberts has been dealing with undisclosed health issues, which is why he has been absent from AEW TV as of late. He recently made an appearance at Connecticut Horrorfest, where he was in a wheelchair and had an oxygen tube in his nose. He would take it out when posing for photos.

