wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Reportedly Dealing With Undisclosed Health Issues
September 24, 2021 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Jake Roberts has been dealing with undisclosed health issues, which is why he has been absent from AEW TV as of late. He recently made an appearance at Connecticut Horrorfest, where he was in a wheelchair and had an oxygen tube in his nose. He would take it out when posing for photos.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says No One Has to Tell Vince McMahon He’s in a Fight After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
- Bryan Danielson on the Other Options He Considered Outside of AEW & WWE, Why He Signed With AEW
- WWE Had Interest in Signing Britt Baker Earlier This Year
- CM Punk On AEW Deal With Owen Hart Foundation, Says AEW ‘Did The Unthinkable’