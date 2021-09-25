wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Reportedly Out of Action For Foot Surgery
September 25, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported yesterday that Jake Roberts had been absent from AEW TV due to undisclosed health issues, as Roberts had been spotted in a wheelchair. A new report from Cassidy Haynes & Bodyslam.net reveals that Roberts has been out of action due to having foot surgery and getting pins inserted into some of his toes.
It is believed that Roberts will be back on television soon, perhaps even next week, as he has been cleared by doctors to go back to work. He is set to appear at the New York Comic Con on October 7, where he will be part of the Headlocked Comics & Heroes Hideout booth.
More Trending Stories
- Ruby Soho On What Her Relationship Was Like With Vince McMahon In WWE, Reasoning Behind Her WWE Release
- Arn Anderson Shares His Reaction To Cody Rhodes Being Booed On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
- Chris Jericho Recalls Being Told TNT Threatened To Pull AEW Dynamite After Segment Involving Smoking
- Ric Flair Issues Statement About Latest Dark Side of the Ring Episode About Chris Kanyon