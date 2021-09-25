Jake Roberts Reportedly Out of Action For Foot Surgery

It was reported yesterday that Jake Roberts had been absent from AEW TV due to undisclosed health issues, as Roberts had been spotted in a wheelchair. A new report from Cassidy Haynes & Bodyslam.net reveals that Roberts has been out of action due to having foot surgery and getting pins inserted into some of his toes.

It is believed that Roberts will be back on television soon, perhaps even next week, as he has been cleared by doctors to go back to work. He is set to appear at the New York Comic Con on October 7, where he will be part of the Headlocked Comics & Heroes Hideout booth.