Jake Roberts Reveals He Was Recently Hospitalized With Pneumonia

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about recently being hospitalized with pneumonia and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On being hospitalized with pneumonia: “I’m doing a little bit better. I had a pretty scary moment last week. I got incredibly sick, and I wound up going to the hospital on Friday night. Don’t remember a damn thing. It’s pretty scary. Come to find out, I had pneumonia, and that’s not a good thing for me. I already have COPD, and to get pneumonia, and that’s not a good thing for me. I already have COPD, and to get pneumonia is like you’re flirting with disaster there. I was in the hospital for four days, and I was very grateful to find out that I’ve got a couple of issues I did not know about. One is I had blood in my urine, I didn’t know that. Another thing is, apparently, I’m leaking blood somewhere in my gut, and that’s causing my iron levels to be low. That’s not a good thing. Then, to top it off, I got a problem with my ticker. But by going in, I caught it, and we got to go have a couple of procedures done, and it’ll be all hunky dory then. I’ve got this cough, but I’m doing better. It’s quite the surprise, man. The next thing I know, I’m waking up in a hospital. That was weird.”

On whether he had symptoms leading up to it: “Well, I got a fever, okay, and then I was having pain in my gut, you know, not like I’m sick pain. I want to throw up, not like that. It was just a hard pain in my belly. I don’t know, you know, fever is not good. We know that.”

