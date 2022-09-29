Jake Roberts Reveals His Autobiography Is Nearly Finished

– In the latest edition of the DDP Snake Pit podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed that he’s almost done with his autobiography, and it will be nearly finished within the next month.

Jake Roberts said to Conrad Thompson on the project, “In fact, I sniped one of your guys. He done a bunch of research for me. I paid him well and got me the information I needed, so I can tell you that I’m going to be finishing that book within the next month.”

Roberts said his autobiography will be about 600-700 pages long. He added on the book, “I’m doing it all on my own. I’m paying my way the whole way through. I’ll buy as many books as I can and then when I sell them off, I’ll buy some more, but I’m not going to give my book away. We’re looking at about 600 pages, 700 pages.”