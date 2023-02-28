Jake Roberts Reveals His Insecurities During the Heyday of His Career

– During a recent interview with The Ringer, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts revealed how his insecurities kept him from watching back his work on television during his heyday.

Jake Roberts on how he wouldn’t watch wrestling on television during his career: “I never watched television when I was wrestling. I never heard what the commentators were saying or what Vince was saying. And you go back now and hear some of that. I go, ‘Holy ****, man. They did hold me in a high regard,’ and because of my upbringing, and what I went through, I never thought I was good enough. I was very insecure, very insecure. So that’s why everything was so deliberate in the ring. I wanted it to be absolutely fucking perfect. And I think I pulled it off.”

On putting thought into his work: “I put a lot of time and a lot of thought into what I do out there, man. A lot of it comes naturally. But the things that come natural to me are because I’ve learned through my life what works and what doesn’t. How to go about achieving what I want to achieve in the ring. There are certain things that I picked up going through life that I use, and those are natural things. The way I walk, the way I talk, the way I look at people.”

On what being a bad guy meant for his character: “That was intimidation. Intimidation. You walk slow, you walk sure. You carry a big stick. I didn’t need to jump around and flutter around. Let the young boys do that.”