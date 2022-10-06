Jake Roberts Reveals Strip Club Incident With The Undertaker

– During a recent edition of DDP Snake Pit, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts shared an incident that took place at a strip club during his WWE career. The Undertaker was also present when it took place. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on going to a strip club with The Undertaker: “[Undertaker] and I finished a show in Houston, and we were really tired , and we just wanted to go somewhere where we could listen to music and drink a couple of beers. As soon as we came in [to the strip club] the best-looking girl in the place starts ragging on both of us, ‘Oh, lookey here. It’s the phoney wrestlers. You guys are s***. Y’all ain’t nothing. You’re not fighters. You’re not wrestlers. You’re just doing a stupid act. Wrestling fans are stupid,’ and just kept going on. … We sat down and she’s still on stage doing this s***. She quit dancing.”

“Somebody told her I’m Jake The Snake Roberts. Oh my God, you’re the absolute worst. You and that phony snake. … I know that snake’s not real.’ … If you had it with you, I’d get on stage, I’d show everybody it’s not real, I’d dance with it. Before I could say anything, [Undertaker] said, ‘Go get that motherf*****.'”

On what happened after he put the snake on the stage: “I brought it in, in the bag, set it on the table. This bimbo walks over, jerks it out of the bag. She gets up on stage … turns and makes some moves. … She starts dancing, she’s going around the pole. The third time, the snake struck perfect. Got the whole nipple in his mouth and he’s biting. She’s screaming, but she’s still running around the pole. She lets go of the snake, it’s holding on by her nipple and she’s screaming her ass off.”