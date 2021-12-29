Jake Roberts Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Jake Roberts has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star posted to Twitter noting that while despite Tony Khan giving him several months off to keep him as a high-risk person safe from the virus, he has tested positive.

Roberts wrote:

“I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was bulletproof. Yes I’ve gotten Covid-19!!!!!” “Yes after not going to do my AEW work for nearly 3 months. Tony Kahn knows I’m high risk and has gone above and beyond all expectations trying to keep everyone safe. Pretty sure I got it from family or when I was out shopping.”

I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was bulletproof. Yes I’ve gotten Covid-19!!!!! — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) December 29, 2021