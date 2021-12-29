wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Jake Roberts has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The WWE Hall of Famer and AEW star posted to Twitter noting that while despite Tony Khan giving him several months off to keep him as a high-risk person safe from the virus, he has tested positive.
Roberts wrote:
“I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was bulletproof. Yes I’ve gotten Covid-19!!!!!”
“Yes after not going to do my AEW work for nearly 3 months. Tony Kahn knows I’m high risk and has gone above and beyond all expectations trying to keep everyone safe. Pretty sure I got it from family or when I was out shopping.”
