Jake Roberts Reveals His Wrestling Mount Rushmore Picks

– During a Q&A session at Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts was asked about his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. Roberts put himself on it as he noted that it’s his Mount Rushmore, so “I can do what I want.”

For his picks, Jake Roberts listed (via WrestlingInc.com), “Well I think I’d have to put Steve Austin on it. Just because it is what it is, [Hulk] Hogan would have to be on it. Maybe Tricky Ricky Flair I don’t know, yeah maybe he would show up for that…oops, and I’d like to think I would be on it. It’s my Mount Rushmore, I can do what the hell I want.”