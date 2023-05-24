Jake Roberts Details What Made Ricky Steamboat So Special, Recalls Teaming Up With Him

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with fellow Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat” as a tag team in Mid-Atlantic, what made Steamboat special, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what made Steamboat special: “To see Steamboat in those days, the way he could move, man. He was like — he’s like he’s on glass, skating on glass. He was so f**king smooth. And whenever he fired up and that’s the mark of a great babyface number one, knowing how to sell, which nobody sells better than Ricky Steamboat. To this day, nobody’s matched his mark on the art of selling. Number two, how much fire do they have when it’s time for that to come back? My God, he’d blow the top off of the building whenever he started that comeback. Not anybody that had it all, no.”

On teaming with Steamboat: “I met Steamboat in Mid-Atlantic. We were tag team partners quite a bit there. So for this thing to happen to the WWE, man. I can’t imagine me having this success without it.”

On how often they teamed: “It was one-offs here and there. Whenever they needed it.”

On seeing Steamboat for the first time: “He’s like, holy f**k things for nothing, guys. That be in there with somebody’s going over the shadow of the s**t out of me.”

On their matches: “We were designated to be on the second-best show of the day in Mid-Atlantic. So they didn’t spend a lot of time setting things up or getting us tag team opponents that really matched what we could do. They just throw us in there with anybody and everybody.”

