Jake Roberts Rips The Kliq For Curtain Call, Says He Loved Isaac Yankem

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the Issac Yankem gimmick portrayed by Kane, the Curtain Call incident with the Kliq at MSG, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Issac Yankem gimmick: “I loved the Dentist gimmick man. I knew that it wasn’t a gimmick that would go to the top, you know, it was a haha gimmick. Yeah. You know, and that was a Pat Patterson thing there, you know, Pat Patterson liked to have haha gimmicks, I knew his work was solid. Later on, I would even go to Mexico with him as a Fake Diesel. And we spent time down there together. I just told him, I said, brother, just keep doing what you’re doing. You’ll get your shot sooner or later.”

On the Curtain Call incident: “Oh my God, man. He made everybody sick. I love those guys to death, but man, you f**king c**k suckers, That was f**ked up. That was f**ked up. Did you see Bruno Sammartino doing that? Yeah. Everybody was hot about that. I remember Freddy Blasey just f**king losing it in the locker room.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.