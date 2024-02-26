Jake Roberts Says Rocky Johnson Was a ‘Cartoon’ Wrestler, Recalls Teaming With Him

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with Rocky Johnson in Mid-South, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Rocky Johnson’s in-ring work: “It lacked… He was a cartoon guy. You know, he didn’t want to get in there and grind it out. He just wanted to get in there and play. He’s out there being flashy, and being corny, and being funny. No [it’s not my thing]. Definitely not.”

On teaming with Johnson: “We made the best of it. You know, I went and did the hard work, and I tag him. And he’d get in there and f**k it all up… just f**k it up, man. Turn turn it into a goddamn cartoon.”

On what he thought of Johnson personally: “It was all very superficial. You know, he was one of the boys. But yeah, he was very superficial. You never got to know him.”

On Ivan Kolov: “F**king machine. Oh, god, yeah. He blew you up so fast, man. Oh my god, it was horrible. I remember thinking I was gonna die. He just kept coming, I could not get him off of me. And I was bumping the s**t out of him man, but he was right back on me. He was crazy. It was crazy how fast he was.”

